Edward “Ed” C. Mierzwinski, 78, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home November 21, 2019.

He was born July 2, 1941 in Hamtramck to Edward and Regina (Marcinkowski) Mierzwinski.

Ed is survived by his wife, Mary Jane; a son, Michael (Sabrina) Mierzwinski; a daughter, Basia Mierzwinski; two grandchildren; two stepchildren, Tony Malone and Cathy (Tom) Erfurdt;

two stepgrandchildren; and three sisters, Maria Kilmer, Lisa (Keith) Higgins and Veronica (Tom) Valik.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Monday, November 25, where the Third Degree Knights of Columbus led the rosary followed by

the parish wake service. Visitation resumed Tuesday at St. Ignatius Catholic Church through time of his Mass with the Rev. Rolando Silva officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 offered a military tribute at church immediately following Mass.

Interment will take place at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Angel Fund at St. Ignatius Catholic Church in memory of Edward Mierzwinski.

