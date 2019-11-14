Pauline D. Schoolcraft

Pauline D. Schoolcraft, 71, of Afton passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at his home. Suviving are her husband, Maylon Schoolcraft of Afton; five daughters, Tina (Dale) Joles of Indian River, Lorie (Devin) Emmett of Topinabee, Amie (Cliff) Coloff of Cheboygan, Melissa (D.L.) Schopp of Tower and Heather (Luke) Preston of Millersburg; a son, Brian Schoolcraft of Afton; six grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter; two sisters, Heidi Reif of Cheboygan and Elaine Thompson of Topinabee; and a brother, Donald Stafford of Houghton Lake. google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

Pauline’s family received friends at the Onaway Seventh-day Adventist Church Sunday, November 10 until the time of the memorial service. Final resting place is at Walker Township Cemetery, Afton.

Cremation arrangements in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.