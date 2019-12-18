Lois Kay Klann, 58, of Rogers City, died at home Thursday, December 12, 2019. The daughter of Earl and Jennie (Church) MacGregor, Lois was born and raised in Onaway and graduated from Onaway High School in 1979. She married her sweetheart, Michael Klann, in July of 1979 and they made their home in Colorado where they worked together training dogs for the military. Ten years later, Mike and Lois returned to Michigan and Lois began working for Presque Isle County June 11,1990. After nearly 30 years of civil service as a corrections officer and dispatcher, Lois turned in her keys and uniforms in October of this year. This was bittersweet for Lois as she loved those she worked with but was also excited for retirement with plans to travel and enjoy visits with her out-of-state family.

Lois had a heart full of love and compassion. She had a soft spot for animals, especially dogs, and though she didn’t have any children of her own, Lois’ baby was her dog, Hank. When people would talk about their children, Lois would share stories about Hank. She loved him fiercely and Hank loved Lois just as much. Patriotic, she was passionate about taking care of our veterans and was a proponent for the value and appreciation of law enforcement. Her faith in the power of prayer, the love of family, and her support of community were paramount in Lois’ life.

Lois also had a passion for guns and shooting with a deep appreciation and respect for firearms as well as exercising her right to carry. She loved fishing with her husband and after his death taught herself to take the boat out alone. She also enjoyed bike rides along the lake on the Rogers City bike trail. Lois was friendly and well-liked but was a private person who enjoyed her alone time. Hardworking, dedicated, honest, sensible, a good listener, respectful, old-fashioned, nostalgic, humble, kind, fun and tender-hearted are some of the endearing qualities that made Lois Klann so wonderful. She was a loving person who adored her family, a good neighbor, and an excellent co-worker who was very good at her job. Lois will be sadly missed.

Surviving Lois is her mother, Jennie MacGregor of Onaway; sisters, Mary (

Doug) Hall of Marquette, Esther (Gale) Redman of Lake Ann, Joy Schaefer of Houston, Texas, Julie (David) Sommers of Bangor, Maine and Gail (Arthur) Mallory of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, Scott (Rose) MacGregor of Onaway and Earl (Treva) MacGregor of Columbus, Ohio; as well her aunts, Marge (Elbert “Tex”) Hinson and Judy Church, both of Onaway; many nieces, nephews; cousins; and her faithful friend and companion, her dog, Hank.

Lois was preceded in death by her husband, Michael, in 2010; and her father, Earl.

Lois’ family received friends Monday, December 16, at a Celebration of Life gathering at the Chagnon Funeral Home in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Lois to the Cheboygan County Humane Society, 1536 Hackleburg Road, Cheboygan, MI 49721. Lois’ final resting place will be in Tower at Forest Lawn Cemetery.