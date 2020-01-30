Andrea“Andie” M. Bauman, 85, of Onaway, died peacefully, with her son and daughter at her side, on the morning of January 28, 2020 at The Brook Retirement Communities in Cheboygan. The daughter of John and Elizabeth (Snowden) Connery, Andrea was born in Detroit June 24, 1934. She married the love of her life, Harold F. Bauman, in Ferndale April 11, 1953 and they made their home in Royal Oak before moving to Onaway in 1968.

After living in Onaway for a few years, Andie took a housekeeping position at the United Auto Workers (UAW) Education Center at Black Lake where she worked for 27 years until her retirement in 1999. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Catholic Church and served on the Election Board for the City of Onaway. A voracious reader, Andie also enjoyed solving crossword puzzles and traveling with her sister and brother-in-law. She loved visits with her dear friend, Maggie Dunbar, who not only worked with Andie at the UAW, but was her neighbor in Onaway for many years. Very patriotic, Andie loved her country and was a grateful supporter of our United States veterans.

A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Andie’s greatest passion was her family. Dedicated and nurturing, she helped her children and grandchildren in whatever way she could. From staying for weeks with Bob and Shelly to help with their family while Bob recovered from knee surgery to helping Pam and Bernie with catering and their work at Manzana’s, Andie was selfless and giving of herself. She helped care for her grandchildren when their parents were working, chauffeured them to their activities, and cooked their favorite, “fried bugs and onions.” Andie loved every minute of it and wouldn’t trade the time she had with her family for anything. As her grandchildren grew older she was proud of all their accomplishments and proud of the adults they became. Each of them was special to Andie in their own unique way. A faithful wife, Andie was deeply devoted to Harold. After his untimely death in 1989, she was left suddenly to live life without her best friend and soul mate. For the next 31 years, until she took her last breath on Tuesday morning, no one took Harold’s place in Andie’s heart and she continued to love him with every ounce of her being. Andrea Bauman was truly a blessing to the people who knew and loved her. She made us laugh with her sharp sense of humor and occasional snarky comments. Her wonderful smile, her gentleness and her warm heart will be sadly missed and fondly remembered.

Surviving Andie are her daughter, Pam (Bernie) Kolasa of Black Lake and son, Bob (Michelle) Bauman of Portage. She also leaves her grandchildren, Eric (Sarah) Kolasa of Black Lake, Allison (Matt) Richter of Wilmington, North Carolina, Benjamin Kolasa (Candyce) of Onaway, Sarah Bauman of Kalamazoo, Joel Bauman (Lily), Nate (Maddie) Bauman and Zachary Bauman, all of Chicago; as well as her great-grandchildren, Addi, Scott, Archer and Jane.

Andie was preceded in death by her husband, Harold, June 29, 1989; and two sisters, Margaret Gale and Dorothy Best.

Visitation will be held at Chagnon Funeral Home Friday January 31, from 4 – 8 p.m. with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. Andrea’s funeral will be at St. Paul Catholic Church in Onaway Saturday, February 1. The Rev. Patrick Maher officiated. Andrea’s final resting place will be with Harold at Hillcrest Cemetery in Onaway. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Andie to the Onaway Fire Department.