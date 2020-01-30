Robert Gerald Bingle, 77, of Rogers City passed away peacefully at home January 27, 2020.

He was born March 24, 1942 in Croswell to Raymond and Dorothea (Wilson) Bingle.

On December 28, 1963 Bob married Lee McLennan at St. John Lutheran Church. He sailed on the Great Lakes for 40 years, retiring as a wheelsman aboard the George A. Sloan in 1999. Bob was a survivor of the Cedarville accident.

He enjoyed camping, playing cribbage, and spending time playing cards with his grandchildren.

He and Lee enjoyed spending summers as “camp hosts” at various campgrounds. Bob will be remembered for his pranks and one liners.

Bob is survived by his wife, Lee; three children, Rob (Marnie) Bingle of Tucson, Arizona,

Robyn (Pat) McDaniel of Roswell, Georgia and Ron (Annmarie) Bingle of Grand Rapids;

eight grandchildren, Madison, Sloane, Roenan, Ryan, Erin, Owen, Ella and Maya; in-laws, Pam Bingle of Rogers City, Beth (Art) Getzinger of Rogers City, Lyn Petz of Florida, Don (Julie) McLennan of Rogers City and Scott McLennan of Rogers City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents, Raymond and Dorothea; his brother, Jim Bingle; and in-laws, Carol Kurz and Joel Petz.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, January 31 from

4-8 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m.

Visitation will resume Saturday at Peace Lutheran Church from 10 a.m. until time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

Inurnment will take place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum or Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Robert Bingle.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.