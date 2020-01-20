Dale Francis Berry, 88, of Onaway, passed away peacefully Saturday, January 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by his beloved family.

He was born October 4, 1931 in Centerline to Malo “Red” and Marie (Moran) Berry. As the second oldest of 13 children, family was always a priority in his life. When he was 13 his family moved to Tower and he went from city boy to farm boy. He graduated from Onaway High School in 1949 and moved back to the Detroit area to seek his fortune. Through a mutual friend he saw a picture of Isabel Wrubel that he put in his wallet so that he could tell everyone she was his girlfriend. He finally met her and they married on August 23, 1952 in Clawson. They went on to have 67 years of marriage, filled with love, family and memories.

He served in the Army and was sent to Korea during the Korean War, which ended shortly after his arrival. He always joked that he had ended the war because the enemy was scared to hear that he had arrived. In 1968 he moved back to Onaway with his wife and five children to live in an old farmhouse that they lovingly renovated. After retiring from Proctor and Gamble, he enjoyed his retirement for a few years, doing woodworking, fishing with his grandson, reading, gardening, and doing countless crossword puzzles and computer games. Later, he went back to work at Hammond Bay Biological Station, working for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service until he retired a second time. His family remembers him most for his teasing sense of humor, his intellect (he could plan and design anything), his crossword puzzles, and his daily phone calls, checking on every member of his family.

He is survived by his wife, Isabel; daughters, Denise (Jay) Hoffmeyer of Onaway, Janis Berry of Onaway and Linda (Jill Smith) Berry of Howard City; sons, Bill (Nola)

Berry of Gaylord and Eric (Linda) Berry of Bay City; grandchildren, Melissa (Chad) Beckett of Grayling, Tom (Heather) Hoffmeyer of Onaway and Jenna Berry of Gaylord; step-grandsons, Matt Heagany and Pete Heagany; great-grandchildren, Isabel Hoffmeyer and William Hoffmeyer of Onaway, and Caleb Beckett of Grayling. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters, Marilyn Vizina, Neil (Buck), Lorne, Audrey Badgero, Wayne, Lee, Nancy Madison, Clyde and Randy; as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Elaine Smith; and brothers, Allan Berry and Kent Berry.

In accordance with his wishes, his family will remember him privately and no services are planned at this time. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Dale to the Onaway Ambulance Fund.