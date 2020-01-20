Dorothy Ann Brege, 90, formerly of Ocqueoc and Grand Lake passed away at home surrounded by family December 21, 2019. Cremation has taken place.

Dorothy was born in Ocqueoc July 23, 1929 to Charles and Lillian (Schalk) Merchant. Dorothy married Leon (Joe) Brege November 13, 1948, he preceded her in death in July 1993.

While working at the Rogers City library, Dorothy enjoyed driving the bookmobile and providing books to country school students and vacation sites during the summer. She also worked in a local pharmacy in Rogers City.

She loved taking care of the yard and always had multiple rock

gardens and flower beds. Dorothy enjoyed dancing, and was a member of a square dance club in Alpena.

Dorothy is survived by daughters, Sherry Brege, Lonny (Nick) Stevens and Robin (John) Wing; and a son, Joe (Debi) Brege. She also leaves grandchildren, Wyatt (Brandy) Stevens, Cody (Danielle) Stevens, Molly Hawkins and Bobbi (Nick) Rambow; and great-grandchildren, Coralee, Westin and Kallie Stevens, Dakota, Colton and Drake Stevens, and Ellery and Bishop Rambow. Dorothy was loved by many and will be greatly missed by her family.

A memorial service/luncheon to share memories will be held for Dorothy April 18 from 1 to 4 p.m at the Atlanta Senior Citizens Center, 11780 M-33, Atlanta, MI.