Marvin Lee McNeil

Marvin Lee McNeil, 78, passed away December 20, 2019 in Lakeland, Forida. Marvin was born in Cheboygan May 7, 1941 and lived most of his life in Tower. ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ad_width = 728; google_ad_height = 90; google_ad_format = '728x90'; google_ad_type = 'image'; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Lee McNeil and Velma Collins McNeil; his sister, Doreen Tupa; and a son, Paul Moran.

He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; children, Angela Tindall, Rebecca Campbell and Michelle Algenstedt; a granddaughter, Jessica Bayles; a great-grandson, Luke McNeil. Also Allen Moran of Onaway and Maybeth Nystrom of Sweden; a sister, Shirley Bowyer of Kawkawlin; brothers, Arden (Beulah) McNeil of Cheboygan and Malcolm (Sheila) McNeil of Pittsburgh Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, George Tupa of Tower; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.