Raymond David “Butch” Woloszyk

Raymond David "Butch" Woloszyk, 73, of Pulawski Township passed away at home December 31, 2019. He was born August 9, 1946 in Alpena.

Butch is survived by his wife, Cathy;

three children, Sharon Woloszyk of Redondo Beach, California,

Joseph (Becky) Woloszyk of Hickory, North Carolina and Kristi (Chris) Cummings of Freeland; six grandchildren, Alex Woloszyk,

Kenna Woloszyk, Ellie Woloszyk, Evelyn Cummings, Connor Cummings and Colson Cummings; a sister, Shirley Lewandowski of Zephyrhills, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Private services will take place.

Burial will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly. Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.