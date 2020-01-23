Robert Edwin Saari

Robert Edwin Saari, 76, of Presque Isle passed away at his niece's home in Spruce January 21, 2020. He was born June 18, 1943 in Highland Park to Edwin and Lila (Hiltunen) Saari.

He is survived by brothers-in-law, Norris Hornbeck and Steve (Linda) Hudgins; nieces and nephews, Traci (Roddy) Rasmussen, Gary (fiancée, Jessica Knapp) Hudgins, Lynne (Christopher) Buscemi, John (Tracy) Hornbeck and Audra Hornbeck; Allyn Welscott; and his faithful four-legged friend, Mack.

Beck Funeral Home will announce the date and time for his graveside service at Presque Isle Township in the spring. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.