Mark Michael McClure

Mark Michael McClure, 51,  of Onaway died Sunday May 10, 2020 at his home.

Surviving are a son, Cody M. McClure (Ashley McGinn) of Onaway; his mother and septfather, Kay (Pat) McGovern of Cheboygan; three brothers, Doug (Sally) LaBeau of Gladwin, Scott (Sabrina) Thompson of Indian River and Nathan (Krissi) Thompson of Afton; former wife/friend, Nicole Stiles of Onaway; and nieces and nephews.

At this time Mark will be honored privately by his family.  

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A full obituary will be published next week.  

Cremation arrangements were in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.