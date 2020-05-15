Gerald David Schellie, 82, of Krakow Township passed away May 7, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center in Saginaw.

He was born June 24, 1937 in Posen to Edward and Myrtle (Hopp) Schellie.

On January 23, 1960 he married Virginia Szczerowski at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He retired from the Abitibi Corporation in 1996. Gerald was a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Posen. He enjoyed hunting, spending time at camp, working on vehicles and cutting wood and brush. He’ll be remembered as the “handyman” as he loved to tinker.

Gerald is survived by four children, Mark (Joan) Schellie of Bellaire, Marvin (Michelle

) Schellie of Rapid City, Joel of Virginia and Jean (David) Idalski of Rogers City; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia in 1996; a grandson, Cary in 2020; a sister, Darlene; and five brothers, Edward, Kenneth, Robert, Richard and Donald.

Visitaiton was at the Beck Funeral Home Sunday, May 10, with time for sharing memories that evening. A private funeral service will take place at a later date.

Burial will take place next to his wife, Virginia at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be given to American Cancer Society or to Hospice.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.