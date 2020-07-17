Louis “Lou” J. St. Amour

Louis "Lou" J. St. Amour, 97, of Central Lake, formerly of Rogers City, passed away peacefully July 3, 2020 at Meadow Brook Medical Care Facility. He was born November 2, 1922 in North Bay, Canada, the son of Joseph and Agnes St. Amour. Lou was a proud veteran serving in the U.S. Army during World War II and worked for and retired from General Motors Co.

His passion in life was golf, whether playing the game with his beloved brother Pat, teaching lessons, or building and repairing golf clubs.

He is survived by his loving family, a daughter, Theresa (Terry) McKee; a son, Raymond St. Amour (wife, Katie); grandchildren Christopher, Jene and Michelle; and great-grandchildren Emmitt, Carson and Logan.

Lou was buried with military honors July 9, 2020 alongside his wife, Mary “Loree” at Southern Cemetery in Central Lake.

They would have celebrated 70 years of marriage and are now together once again.