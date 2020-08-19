Steven C. Polluch, 54, of Alpena passed away Saturday, January 18, 2020, at MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland surrounded by his loving family.

Steven was born September 29, 1965, in Alpena to Isidore and Virginia (Kuznicki) Polluch. He worked as a bosun for Key Lakes – Great Lakes Fleet spending most of his time on the Edgar B. Speer.

Steven was a member of St. Bernard Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus. He was one of the original organizers of the Alpena Blues Festival.

Steven enjoyed working on muscle cars, especially Mopar, attending music concerts and was a huge Bruce Springsteen fan. He will miss Clarence the Cat.

Surviving are his mother, Jeanne; three si

blings, Yvonne (Jim) Eyk, Jim (Lace) Polluch and Mike Polluch; a niece, Jaime Polluch; a nephew, Shawn Polluch; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mr. Polluch was preceded in death by his father, Isidore Polluch.

Visitation and parish prayer service took place Wednesday at Bannan Funeral Home.

Visitation will continue today (Thursday, August 20) at St. Bernard Church of All Saints Parish from 11 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at noon. with the Rev. Joseph Graff officiating.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends Together.