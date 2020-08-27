Delores C. Moltrup

Delores C. Moltrup, 86, of Onaway, died at home Monday, August 17, 2020. Born in Flint July 19, 1934, Delores was the daughter of Irvine and Ruth (Freel) Dempsey. She married Edward L. Moltrup April 14, 1956 in Hazel Park. They were blessed with 45 years of marriage when Edward passed away in 2001. A homemaker, wife, and mother, Delores also worked in the office at General Motors hydra-matic division. With her heart always in Onaway, in 1993, after retiring, she and Edward left Canton to make their retirement home in Onaway. Delores enjoyed solving crossword puzzles, playing cards with family and a good cup of hot coffee. She was a beautiful lady with a gentle smile, a warm heart, and a wonderful laugh. Surviving Delores is her daughter, Gail Vogel, of Cheboygan; granddaughter, Nichole Vogel of New Orleans; and two great-grandchildren, Maddie and William.

n>Delores also leaves her brother, Rand (Sherry) Dempsey of Tower; and two sisters, Ruthann (Dave) Hacker of Colorado and Sandra Carpenter of Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; and brothers, Fred, Basil and Dennis Dempsey.

It was Delores’ wish that there be no services following her death. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Millersburg.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Delores to the Onaway Ambulance Equipment Fund.

Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.