Richard Jay Geyer, 87, of Rogers City passed away August 24, 2020 at Covenant Hospital in Saginaw.

He was born February 21, 1933 in Williamston to George and Helen (Wygant) Geyer.

Dick graduated from Rogers City High School in 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1953 through 1955.

On May 7, 1955 he married Norma Rieger at St. John Lutheran Church. He retired in 1985 from General Motors Co. as an auto painter. Dick and Norma moved back to Rogers City in 1990. He was a Boy Scout leader for many years in the Flint area.

He enjoyed sail boating on the Nordic. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Norma; three children, Martha Kellaway of Flint, Robert (Kayla) Geyer of Mead, Washington and Barbara Geyer of Mt. Morris; five grandchildren; and eight great-gra

ndchildren.

Dick was preceded in death by a son, Richard II; a granddaughter, Celeste; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Gerold; and two sisters, Lou and Dawnette.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church Friday from 10 a.m. through time of his funeral at 11 a.m. with the Rev. David Weirauch officiating.

Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 will offer a military tribute at Memorial Park Cemetery during his committal service.

Memorials may be given in memory of Richard Geyer to St. John Lutheran Church or the Radio Fund.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.