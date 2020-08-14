Kelly Gerard “K.G.” Wells, 62, of Rogers City, passed away quite unexpectedly at his residence Monday, July 20, 2020. He was employed as a registered nurse at Medilodge of Rogers City.

Kelly, or K.G., as many friends called him, was born December 2, 1957, and spent his earliest years in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, before locating to Alpena, where he attended school through the 11th grade. Kelly’s senior year was spent in Indiana. He graduated high school from Wawasee Prep School in Syracuse, Indiana in 1975.

As a youth in Alpena, Kelly and his big sister often spent time near the dam off of Long Rapids Road exploring nature and soaking up the summer sun. K.G. put a high premium on education and enjoyed all of his teachers in Alpena, particularly Bill Romstadt and Michael Brinkman. After high school K.G. attended Lake Superior State College (now Lake Superior State University) in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and earned a bachelor’s degree in history. At this institution Kelly struck up a friendship with the late professor Bill Castor that endured through the passing decades.

After Lake Superior State, K.G. obtained a juris doctor degree over the next four years from the Detroit College of Law, graduating in June of 1983. As an attorney, he then practiced law in the Sault Ste. Marie area for several years and also worked as a hearing officer in the nearby state prison system, settling disputes between inmates and staff.

Yearning to do more, Kelly then studied to become an registered nurse from Lake Superior State University and practiced his profession at several locations throughout the United States, as he loved to travel and experience different places. K.G. loved to jog and bike ride and was a voracious reader, especially of

history.

Kelly was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Wells, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and his mother, Julie Fochtman Wells, of Petoskey.

Kelly’s remains were taken care of by the Beck Funeral Home of Rogers City and have been inurned next to his mother’s grave in Petoskey.

Surviving Kelly is his older sister Catherine Wells Magnusson of Kissimmee, Florida, who will miss him dearly, niece Jodi Hurtado and nephew Chad Wilken of Florida and several aunts and cousins.

Any monetary donations in Kelly’s memory can be given to the Huron Humane Society of Alpena.