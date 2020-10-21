On Sunday, October 18, 2020 Frank Michael Schwiesow took his last ride. The cowboy fought cancer valiantly for over two years until peacefully being called home by his Lord and Savior.

On June 11, 1946 Frank was welcomed into the world by parents Frank J. Schwiesow and Anna (Domke) Schwiesow. Frank was blessed to share his childhood with three sisters, Rosetta (Dieter) Kleber, Louella Byelich and Onnalee (Duke) Recker. At the age of 4 he and his family moved into the farm on Millersburg Road, which would remain his lifelong home.

Frank graduated from Onaway High School in 1964. He then worked for Pontiac Motors prior to being called to serve his country during the Vietnam War where he served as an infantryman for the U.S. Army. Upon his return from Vietnam, Frank eventually found his niche as a journeyman lineman for Presque Isle Electric where he retired after 37 years. In 1973 Frank married Kimberle A. Nolde. They had a son, Cody (Margaret) Schwiesow and a daughter, Sky (Neil) Vermilya. Frank was the proud Papa of five grandchildren, Noah, Arielle, Alyce, Autumn and Paige. In addition to being a husband, father and papa, Frank was a cowboy. Frank’s love of rodeo found him traveling throughout the United States. Frank was a calf roper, a steer wrestler, and later on in life, a team roper. Frank also loved spending time at his cabin in Canada with family and friends. Frank continued his father’s traditions of making maple syrup and raising cattle. Frank enjoyed working with his

hands and found great pride in fixing and repairing things.

Surviving Frank is former wife, Kimberle; his fiancée, Jeannie Seguin Thompson; several nieces, nephews and their families along with his beloved horses and his black lab, Cole. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 24, at 2 p.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Onaway. Interment will immediately follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Ocqueoc. Afterward, a Celebration of Life will be held at his home, where friends and family will be welcomed.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages memorials to Hospice of Michigan.