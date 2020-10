Timur Richard Bilge, 57, of Ypsilanti passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his father’s home on Lake Nettie (Millersburg).

Surviving are his father, Umit Bilge of Millersburg; a sister, Filiz (Fred) Roser of Oak Hill, Virginia; a nephew; and a niece. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.