Baller, Wilbert qualify for state cross-country meet

Rogers City qualified two runners for next week’s Division 4 state finals at Saturday’s cross country regional. Running at East Jordan, Hurons’ senior Morgan Baller will be making her fourth-consecutive trip to the big race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. She finished 14th overall with a time of 22:31.47. Miriam Murrell of Gaylord St. Mary had the best time at 19:58.31 ahead of second-place finisher Adelaida Gascho of Johannesburg-Lewiston who ran a time of 20:35.36.

Matt Wilbert, a junior, qualified for his second shot at the state meet after qualifying as a freshman. He placed seventh overall with a time of 18:11.40 in the 5,000-meter race. Samuel Page of Petoskey St. Michael Academy placed first with his time of 16:27.10.

Petoskey St. Michael Academy won the boys’ race with 36 team points placing runners at 1-2-3-10 and 24th places.

Johannesburg-Lewiston won the girls’ race with 28 team points. Their runners placed 2-6-8-12 and 13th places.

Onaway’s Jadin Mix did not qualify for the state meet. The freshman placed 28th with a time of 19:48.40.