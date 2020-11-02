Monday, November 2, 2020

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
4520-Morgan-and-Matt
Local News 

Baller, Wilbert qualify for state cross-country meet

Editor

Rogers City qualified two runners for next week’s Division 4 state finals at Saturday’s cross country regional. Running at East Jordan, Hurons’ senior Morgan Baller will be making her fourth-consecutive trip to the big race at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. She finished 14th overall with a time of 22:31.47. Miriam Murrell of Gaylord St. Mary had the best time at 19:58.31 ahead of second-place finisher Adelaida Gascho of Johannesburg-Lewiston who ran a time of 20:35.36. 

Matt Wilbert, a junior, qualified for his second shot at the state meet after qualifying as a freshman. He placed seventh overall with a time of 18:11.40 in the 5,000-meter race. Samuel Page of Petoskey St. Michael Academy placed first with his time of 16:27.10. 

Petoskey St. Michael Academy won the boys’ race with 36 team points placing runners at 1-2-3-10 and 24th places.

Johannesburg-Lewiston won the girls’ race with 28 team points. Their runners placed 2-6-8-12 and 13th places. 

Onaway’s Jadin Mix did not qualify for the state meet. The freshman placed 28th with a time of 19:48.40.

Morgan Baller will be making her fourth trip to the state finals in Brooklyn.
Morgan Baller will be making her fourth trip to the state finals in Brooklyn.
Jadin Mix
Jadin Mix
Matthew Wilbert qualified for the D-4 state finals with his good run at the East Jordan regionals. (Photo by Kristel Baller)
Matthew Wilbert qualified for the D-4 state finals with his good run at the East Jordan regionals. (Photo by Kristel Baller)