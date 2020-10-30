Hurons will not play in Iron Mountain Saturday

No game. Athletic director Karl Grambau and superintendent of schools Nick Hein met with coach Jesse Fenstermaker and the RCHS football team this afternoon. The administrators made the very tough call to not send the team to Saturday’s scheduled playoff game in Iron Mountain in the interest of their health.

The decision was made carefully, with the safety of players, coaches and fans in mind. Dickenson County is a COVID-19 hot spot. To take the team into that zone was deemed too risky by the administrators. The local health department in Dickenson County left the decision up to the schools on whether to play or not, even though schools have been closed to in-person learning there for the past two weeks.

Iron Mountain was willing to play the game, hoping to advance in the Michigan High School Athletics playoffs after only playing one game on the field this season. The Mountaineers went 12-1 last season, making it all the way to the state D-7 semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Pewamo-Westphalia 43-7. This season Iron Mountain won four game by forfeit and lost one game by forfeit after schools were closed during their final scheduled home game.