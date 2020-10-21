Roy Clarence LaPointe, 87, of Belknap Township passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, from his home, Monday, October 19, 2020, while his family was not looking.

He was born September 20, 1933 in Belknap Township to Frederick and Bertha (Kortman) LaPointe.

Roy was a devoted husband, father, foster parent, farmer and electrician.

He served in the United States Army towards the end of the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. Roy served as the president of the local union at the Calcite Plant for many years and enjoyed fulfilling his duties. He was a life member of the Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 607. Roy loved the outdoors, hunting, gardening and his grandchildren wholeheartedly.

He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Melvina, whom he married July 18, 1953; his daughters, Susan (Marlowe) Paul, Jane (Andrew) Centala, Patti (Pete) Witulski, Joan (Tony) Micketti, Brenda (David) Sorgett and Cathreen Kandow; and his son, Craig Lough. Roy is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Shirley Lyons, Carol Dell and Colleen (Paul) Konieczny; two brothers, Gene (Beth) LaPointe and Gerald (Loretta) LaPointe; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Bertha LaPointe; infant daughter Jenny Lou; a sister, Barbara (Paul) Darga; and tw

in brothers, Ronald and Donald.

Friends may visit at St. John Lutheran Church in Hagensville Friday, October 23 from noon through time of his funeral at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Charles Schultz officiating. Rogers City VFW Post 607 will accord full military honors immediately following at church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the McLaren Hospice to benefit the Alpena/Rogers City area, St. John Lutheran Church of Hagensville or a charity of your choice.

Inurnment will take place at a later date at St. John Lutheran Cemetery.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.