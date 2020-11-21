Faye A. Stockwell, 78, of Cheboygan, formerly of Onaway, died at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey Monday, November 16, 2020. The daughter of Norman and Mamie (Brady) Tucker, Faye was born in Cheboygan December 5, 1941. She graduated from Onaway High School in 1959 and the following year married Nelson Stockwell on New Year’s Eve in Onaway. Faye worked as a hairdresser for a short time before having a family and becoming a full-time homemaker.

As a young woman, Faye was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis eventually losing her ability to walk. Despite coping with symptoms of the disease and being confined to a wheelchair, Faye was always upbeat, happy and optimistic. She loved visits from family and friends and enjoyed solving crossword puzzles. After moving to Cheboygan she became a regular at the Cheboygan Senior Center. Nearly every day she went for dinner and participated in many of the senior center activities and outings. Faye particularly enjoyed the Wii bowling tournaments held at the center and seeing her friends.

Surviving Faye is her son, Dean (Kelli) Stockwell of Onaway; daughter, Kelly (Marvin) Nash of Brutus; and four grandchil

dren, Justin (Allie), Brock (Lauren), Misty (Kris) and Chelsey (Ryan). She also leaves her sister, Marion Lyon of Onaway; sisters-in-law, Darlene (Dick) Nuss of Traverse City, and Maryann Stockwell and Ruth Vermilya, both of Onaway; brother-in-law, Everett (Gail) Stockwell of Walled Lake; and many nieces and nephews. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson; brother, Jim Tucker; and brothers-in-law, Bill Lyon, Ned Vermilya, and Stan and Fred Stockwell; and sister-in-law, Anita Stockwell.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service is being planned for the spring at Waverly Township Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Faye to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at Nationalmssociety.org. Arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.