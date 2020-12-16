Mary Ellen Marquardt, 76, of Hillman passed away peacefully December 13, 2020 with her loving husband and children by her side at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena.

She was born June 28, 1944 in Alpena to Cleo and Emma (Dice) Briley.

On June 15, 1963 she married Roger Marquardt at St. Augustine Catholic Church. She was a devoted wife to Roger and a devoted mother to her four children. She loved God and followed Him through dedicated and steadfast practice of her Catholic faith. Besides caring for her family, her time was spent growing and tending to her flowers, gardening, baking, sewing and maintaining a warm, loving and welcoming home. Mary loved volunteering for various organizations in the community and was a devoted member of the Council of Catholic Women.

She is survived by her husband, Roger; four children, Annette (Mark) Dobrzynski of Honor, Cynthia (Harold) Saunders of Canton, Michael (Shanna) Marquardt of Hudsonville and Michelle Nensewitz of Alpena; nine grandchildren, Tiffany Stewart, and Leslie Schook, Adam Nensewitz, Stephen Dobrzynski, Alyssa Dobrzynski, Andrew Saunders, Alex Saunders, Ashley Saunders and Ryan (Brianna) Marquardt; five great-grandchildren, James Fifield, Jaxon Stewart, and Ellison, Ezra and Watson Marquardt; siblings, Kathryn Smith, Regina Hottis, Gregory Briley, Florence White and Allen Briley.

