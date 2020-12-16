Richard Howard Bruning

Richard Howard Bruning, 94, of Rogers City passed away December 8, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. He was born June 30, 1926 in Moltke Township to Edward and Lena (Domke) Bruning. Mr. Bruning was confirmed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke in 1940. He married Delores Karsten April 27, 1996 at Immanuel Lutheran Church. Richard is survived by his wife, Delores; three daughters, Janice (Lee) Andrews of Jenison, Sally (Anthony) Schepis of Perry and Karen (Thomas) Hesselschwerdt of Grand Rapids; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two stepchildren, Cheryl (Paul) Derry of Alpena and Michael (Andrea) Baker of Moltke; six stepgrandchildren; a stepgreat-grandchild; a brother, Neil Bruning; and a sister, Joyce Baska.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, December 11, with a prayer service that evening. Visitation resumed at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Moltke Township Saturday until time of his funeral with the Rev. David Weirauch officiating. Rogers City Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 607 offered a military tribute at church immediately following.

Inurnment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery in Owosso at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church in memory of Richard Bruning.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.