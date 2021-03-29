Posen, Onaway to clash in girls’ district championship

Posen and Onaway will square off Friday (March 26) at 6 p.m. in Wolverine for a district championship. Both took different routes to the finals, with Posen winning in a blowout and Onaway holding on for a narrow win.

In the first game of the evening, a 56-12 win for Posen, the Vikings looked like they would pitch a shutout over the home team, running out to a 13-0 lead in the first seven minutes of the game before Wolverine finally scored. The Posen press created fast-break baskets keyed by great ball-movement and good shooting.

A nice pass from Faith Cousins set up Elizabeth Romel for the first Vikings basket and Makayla Kamyszek’s assist to Julia Maura gave the Vikings a 15-2 lead to end the first quarter.

Posen’s 1-2-2 zone shut down Wolverine and the Vikings dominated the boards. A series of offensive rebounds netted a basket for Sofya Hincka that started an 11-0 run for Posen ended with a bucket from Ella Szatkowski with 3:07 left in the first half. Posen led 30-6 at halftime.

Romel led the team in scoring with a career-high 14 points, Kamyszek scored 11 and Maura added eight.

The second game of the night could have gone either way. Onaway came out winners of a 41-34 contest with Inland Lakes that had long hot and cold runs from both teams.

Inland Lakes’ press bothered the Cardinals in the opening minutes, helping the Bulldogs to a 6-4 lead with 2:43 left in the first quarter. Onaway pulled ahead at 11-7 to end the quarter after and inside banker from Breya Domke and a layup from Madilyn Crull.

A 3-pointer at the buzzer from Inland Lakes’ Ryann Clancy made the score 25-22 in favor of Onaway.

Onaway came out confident in the third quarter, going on a 13-0 run, powered by 3-pointers by Taylor and Nicole Larson. Then the Cards went cold, ice-cold.

Inland Lakes shut down Onaway from the 3:04 mark of the third quarter until Crull’s drive with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter, a span of 10 minutes on the game clock. In that time Inland Lakes cut the lead to 38-34. But then the Bulldogs went cold and Onaway managed to hold on for the win, despite shooting one-of-five from the free throw-line in the closing minute of play.

“We have had a hard time avoiding the bad quarter this year. It has been our nemesis. Usually it is the third quarter but we came out hot in the third quarter,” said Onaway coach John George.

Posen comes into the game riding a 14-game winning streak, losing only the opening game of the season to Oscoda. Onaway is now 9-8.