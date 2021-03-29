Margaret “Marge” Josephine Budnik

Margaret “Marge” Josephine Budnik, 93, of Posen passed away March 21, 2021 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Alpena. She was born February 15, 1928 in Posen to John and Elizabeth (Przybyla) Polaski. Marge graduated from Posen High School in 1947. On June 24, 1950 she married Arthur Budnik at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Margaret was very active with the Posen Potato Festival, her community and the Rosary Sodality at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Marge retired after 30 years as cook/bookkeeper from St. Casimir Catholic School. She enjoyed flower gardening and spending time with family. Margaret is survived by her husband of 70 years, Arthur; six children, Ann (Mark) Bruski, Chris Gryniewicz, Cyndi Bruski, Robert (Jen) Budnik, Kathy (Pat) Hubert and Norm (Kim) Budnik; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marie Pitt.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four siblings, Leo Polaski, Phyllis Hilla, Florence Ponik and Aloysius Polaski; and two sons-in-law, Norman Gryniewicz and Robert Bruski.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, March 26, from 3-8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parish wake service at 7 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Casimir Catholic Church Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of her Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial will take place at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery at a later date.

Memorials may be given to St. Casimir Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Research. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.