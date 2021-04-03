Freida Emeline Pleasant passed peacefully March 18, 2021 at Kalkaska Assisted Living, Munson where she received excellent loving care from the staff. She could not have praised them more. She was born September 19, 1926 in Flint to Frances and J. Bruce Turner. She attended Dort elementary school and Flint Northern High School.

She had fond memories of her best friend, Mary Alice Fernandez who lived next door, of walking to school, sliding down the hill on the way in winter, and of working at AC Sparkplug after graduation. (She was our Rosy the Riveter). Later she and her best friend at the time, Helen Evans, met their future husbands when the men, also best friends, came from Ohio to work in the automobile factories after World War II. Each couple remained close over the years and were regarded as aunts and uncles by their respective children.

Freida was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert (Bob) in 2017 after 70 plus years of marriage; and by her siblings, J Bruce Turner Jr., Chloris Summer and Kenneth Turner.

She was a much beloved aunt to many nieces and nephews from the Turner and Pleasant sides of the family. She was a loving mom to Vickie Rose (Larry), Mary Przybyla (Tony) and Robert Pleasant (Karen). She was a wonderful grandmother to Bryan Rose (Laura) and Lynette Thornton (Chuck), Kathryn Kimball (Kris) and Anthony (AJ) Przybyla III (Megan), Andrew Pleasant (Dana), Jeffrey Pleasant and Ashley Pleasant-Ryan (Will). She had 11 great-grandchildren whom she adored and they are: Alysen and Mason Rose, Paul, Leah, Jonathon and Gabriel Kimball, Jayden, Emma and Tennyson Pleasant-Ryan, and Anna and Luke Przybyla.

She was the epitome of a lady and was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed much by her family and friends. Freida was a crack euchre player (and a teaser). She sorely missed playing with her euchre friends during the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) pandemic. She will be challenging others in he

aven to a game (which of course she will win!).

Please visit www.kalkaskafuneralhome.com to visit Freida’s tribute page and share a memory with her family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either CETA Hall, 6615 Co. Rd. 612 NE, Kalkaska, MI 49646, VFW, 408 Hyde St., Kalkaska, MI 49646 or the St. Ignatius Catholic School Angel Fund. The family is being served by Kalkaska Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Memorial arrangements will be made for later in the summer when her family gathers at her lake home for their annual reunion.

