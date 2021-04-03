Marilyn Jean McOsker

Marilyn Jean McOsker, 89, of Rogers Township passed away March 28, 2021 at A and A Adult Living Center in Bloomfield Hills. She was born August 6, 1931 in Detroit to Ross and Adrianna (deKam) Simpson. Marilyn is remembered and deeply missed by the family she treasured, a daughter, Linda Fantin and son, Matthew; two grandchildren; as well as many adored great-grandchildren.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home today (Thursday, April 1) from 5 p.m. through time of her funeral at 6:30 p.m. with Sister Mary Michelz officiating.

Burial will take place at Oakview Cemetery in Royal Oak.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.