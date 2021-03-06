Sonja P. Diamond, 79, of Onaway, died at home Thursday, February 25, 2021. The daughter of Daniel and Pauline (Truss) Homenuk, Sonja was born in Detroit March 19, 1941. Blessed with 48 years of marriage at the time of his death, Sonja married Phillip C. Diamond December 17, 1960 and they made their home in Flint.

A homemaker, wife and mother, Sonja loved to cook and was an excellent seamstress. She made the best Swiss steak and gravy and sewed clothing for her family. She enjoyed keeping her home, often updating the decor, by sewing new window valances. This was much to the dismay of her sons who preferred a clear unobstructed view into the backyard and woods to see deer and other animals! Sonja loved watching the hummingbirds and other birds that came to her bird feeders and enjoyed flower gardening. She had a special place in her heart for animals, especially dogs, and adored her mini dachshund, Tika. Tika, often affectionately called “Tootsie Roll,” really was not so mini, as Sonja loved spoiling her with special treats. Easter was Sonja’s favorite holiday; she enjoyed coloring eggs and always made Easter baskets for everyone in her family.

A wonderful wife and mother, Sonja was close with her boys. Through the years, they enjoyed hunting and fishing together as well as many camping trips. With their great love of the outdoors, Sonja and Phillip bought a place in Onaway for their family to enjoy. For 25 years they spent weekends and holidays “up North” before leaving Flint in 2001 to live permanently in northern Michigan.

A private person, Sonja’s main priority was her family. As long as she had her boys to dote over she was happy and content. She could be set in her ways and preferred doing things her way, but it was always with what was best for her family in mind. With a strong faith in God, Sonja

attended church at the Onaway Baptist Chapel before its closing.

Sonja will be sadly missed by her son, Clayton “Lee” (Sherry) Diamond of Onaway; daughter-in-law, April Diamond of Onaway; three granddaughters; two grandsons; 10 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren; as well as her nieces and nephews.

Sonja was preceded in death by her husband, Phillip, in 2009; a son, Wallace “Wally” in 2018; a sister; a brother; and her parents.

There will not be a service as Sonja will be honored by her family privately. Those planning an expression of sympathy please consider a donation in memory of Sonja to McLaren Home Care and Hospice. Cremation arrangements were in care of Chagnon Funeral Home.