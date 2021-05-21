Denine Terese Dostine, known to most as Dee, 62; of Roseville died peacefully surrounded by the love of her family May 9, 2021.

She fought a courageous battle and now has won victory with her Lord and Savior. Although we grieve her passing, we are truly grateful for our beautiful Dee who taught us to live life with purpose, with love and compassion. She will be deeply missed and her light will continue to glow in our hearts forever.

Dee is the loving daughter of Connie and the lat

e Denis; cherished sister of David (Helen) Dostine, Debra (Mark) Zelek, Dona (Fred) MacAuley, Daniel Dostine, Anthony (Linda) Dostine; Patricia (Gjon) Gjokaj and Barbara (Mike) Russell; and adored aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Private services were held and a celebration of Dee’s life will be celebrated this summer. Please keep the family in your prayers and you may send condolences to faulmannwalsh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be addressed to Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

Arrangements are in care of the Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home.