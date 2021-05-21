Toni Lee (Veihl) White of Bay City, formerly of Onaway Michigan, passed away April 30, 2021 at the age of 72. She was born July 27, 1948 to the late Wava (Avery) Szala.

She is survived by her son, Raymond (Ruthie) Veihl; two grandsons; her brother, Anthony (Pete) Szala of Onaway; a brother-in-law, Scott Frost of Tunbridge Vermont; and dear friends, Nancy Bennett and Gloria Jackson.

A memorial service will be held at noon, Saturday, May 22, at the Bay City Church of the Nazarene, 1759 Youngsditch Road, Bay City, MI 48708 with the Rev. Danny Bledsoe officiating. The family will receive friends at church prior to the service from 10 a.m. to noon.

