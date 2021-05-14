Frances Teni Skiera, 103, of Metz passed away January 3, 2021 at Medilodge in Rogers City.

She was born October 31, 1917 in Metz to Jacob and Constance Rosalia (Schoetkowski) Orban.

On November 9, 1941 she married Edward Skiera at St. Dominic Catholic Church. They moved to Detroit for work for a short time but moved back to take over the family farm. She was a devoted mother to her children teaching them Polish and their prayers in English and Polish. She worked hard alongside her husband on the farm. Her time was also spent growing vegetables and canning them and tending to her beautiful peonies garden. She baked beautiful desserts and homemade bread in a woodstove. She did sewing and mending on a treadle sewing machine. Frances loved polka dancing and playing spitzer.

Frances is survived by her son, David Skiera of Metz; her daughter, Rita (Gerald) Donajkowski of Posen; seven grandchildren, Michael (Shirley) Donajkowski, Richard (Andrea) Donajkowski, Sharon Anderson, Laura (Eric) Zuck, Randall Donajkowski, Ronald (Amber) Donajkowski and Steven (Kelly) Donajkowski; and 12 great-grandchildren, Mason, Allie, Wyatt, Evan, Zachary, Dylan, Easton, Grace, Davion, Nicholas, Tonya and Austin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; a son, Raymond;

and 12 siblings, John Orban, Bernice Zmyslony, Agnes Roznowski, Hedwig Yarch, Mary Skowronek, Stephen Urban, Anna Pilarski, Frank Orban, Cecelia Pilarski, Walter Orban, Thomas Orban and Andrew Orban.

Friends may visit at St. Dominic Catholic Church Friday, May 21 from 9 a.m. through time of her Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Burial will follow at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Dominic Catholic Church in memory of Frances Skiera.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.