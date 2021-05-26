Seven county athletes qualify for state track and field meet

by Peter Jakey–Managing Editor

Presque Isle County qualified seven athletes for the state track and field finals a week from Saturday in Hudsonville.

For Onaway, it was a monster day for the Cardinals’ program at the regional meet in Indian River, where all three county schools competed.

Madilyn Crull qualified in four events, set the new school record in the high jump and became a regional champion in the process. She will compete in the 100-meter run (13.16), the 200 (27.86), high jump and with the 4-by-100-meter relay team at the state final.

Onaway head coach Marty Mix said he has never seen a female athlete qualify for four events. “It is uncharted waters for me to see one of our Lady Cardinals do that,” he said.

In the record-setting jump, she already had the regional title with a 5-foot jump, but the pole was bumped up an inch and she cleared that, with room to spare, to own the new record at 5’ 1”.

The other three on the state qualifying relay team are Shelby Woiderski, who also made state in the 100 (13.24), Lainey Shimel and Gavi Woiderski. Their time in the qualifying race was 55.83.

“We were seeded seventh going into it, we finished second,” said Mix. “We ran almost three and one-half seconds fasters than we ever had, which is remarkable. All four of those ladies did amazing.”

It was the same across the board with many Cardinals coming up with their best performances of the campaign.

On the boys’ side, there were a number of athletes who just missed out on state.

“But we could not be any prouder of those kids,” said Mix. “When you run your best, it’s the best you can ask for. They did not just run their best, but they did it by a lot.”

Hurons claim two regional titles

For Rogers City, Anthony Paull placed first in the shot put to claim a regional title. He had a throw of 38’ 3 ½”, while Hayden Hentkowski took a first in the long jump at 18’ ¾”, to also win a regional championship, and he did it by only an inch.

“This season has been fun,” said Rogers City head track and field coach Chad Coolman. “Our athletes continue to work hard and improve. Regionals was a roller coaster as two made it to state and we earned 25 medals.”

They also had a few athletes that were looking to return and did not get there this year.

Romel sprints her way to the finals

In Posen, Lizzy Romel qualified in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.81. it was good for a second-place medal.

“We had a beautiful day with some rain in the morning and then quite warm and sunny the remainder of the day,” said Posen head coach Tammy Hincka. “I asked the athletes to put 110 percent effort, attitude and team support forward yesterday, and parents, you should be proud because they did exactly that and it definitely showed in their performances yesterday.”

Both boys’ and girls’ teams for Posen had combined with 16 personal records.

Track and field results from Lower Peninsula Region 31 at Indian River-Inland Lakes May 22.

Girls team results:

Johannesburg-Lewiston 128.5; Indian River-Inland Lakes 120; Lincoln-Alcona 94; Fairview 75.5; Gaylord St. Mary 66; Posen (P) 51.5; Onaway (O) 44; Rogers City (RC) 23; Petoskey St. Michael 16; Hale 7; AuGres-Sims 6.5; Hillman 5; Whittemore-Prescott 5.

100-meter run: 2. Madilyn Crull (O) 13.16; 3. Shelby Woiderski (O) 13.24; 6. Macy Kroll (P) 14.22.

200: 2. Crull (O) 27.86; 5. Shelby Woiderski (O) 29.08; 6. Macy Kroll (P) 29.57.

400: 12. Aubrey Sims (P) 1:24.55.

800: 9. Morgan Baller (RC) 3:01.97; 10. Mia Newhouse 3:03.27.

1600: 4. Nina Hansen (RC) 6:07.97; 12. Kaitlyn Losinski (RC) 98:50.98.

3200: None.

100-meter hurdles: 2. Lizzy Romel (P) 17.81; 5. Cheyenne Bober (RC) 18.77.

300 hurdles: 6. Lizzy Romel (P) 55.92; 9. Bober (RC) 59.49; 13. Hailey Lucas (P) 1:04.81.

4×100-meter relay: 2. Onaway (Lainey Shimel, Gavi Woiderski, Shelby Woiderski, Crull) 55.83; 4. Posen (Kroll, Ava Wesner, Newhouse, Lizzy Romel) 58.59.

4×200 relay: 6. Posen (Julia Maura, Ella Szatkowski, Newhouse, Abbie Schellie) 2:09.08.

4×400 relay: 35. Rogers City (Samantha Williams, Bober, Hansen, Baller) 4:57.32. 8. Posen (Maura, Leah Themel, Newhouse, Lillie Rocco) 5:40.48.

4×800 relay: 4. Rogers City (Williams, Bober, Hansen, Baller) 11:29.76; 7. Posen (Newhouse, Maura, Sofya Hincka, Rocco) 12:56.14.

Shot put: 24 Madison Menzel (P) 28’00”; 8. Sofya Hincka (P) 25’11.25”; 15. Losinski (RC) 12’10.50”.

Discus: 3. Menzel (P) 70’10”; 10. Hincka (P) 52”3”; 14 Losinski (RC) 27’8”.

High jump: 1. Crull (O) 5’1”; 5. Szatkowski (P) 4’5”; 6. Kroll (P) 4’5”.

Long jump: 4. Baller (RC) 13’5’; 6. Lizzy Romel (P) 12’9.75”; 7. Rocco (P) 12’8”; 13. Williams (RC) 11’3.5”.

Boys ream results:

Johannesburg-Lewiston 131; Petoskey St. Michael 125; Lincoln-Alcona 92; Indian River Inland Lakes 81.5; Hale 62.5; Fairview 42; Onaway (O) 37.5; Rogers City (RC) 35; Hillman 13.5; AuGres-Sims 12; Posen (P) 11; Mio 9; Gaylord St. Mary 2; Pellston 1; Charlton Heston 1; Whittemore-Prescott 1.

100: 5. Richard Aluague (O) 12.35.

200: 3. Aluague (O) 24.86.

400: 9. Mason Bowden (RC) 1:01.92; 11. Jack Romel (P) 1:03.64; 15. Evan Themel (P) 1:07.87.

800: 10. Conner Paull (P) 2:21.92; 18. Jonah Riddle (RC) 2:53.78.

1600: None.

3200: None.

110 hurdles: 6. Caden Brege (RC) 19.83.

300 hurdles: 5. Isaac Paull (RC) 46.95; 10. Brege (RC) 51.97.

4×100 relay: 4. Onaway (Aluague, Hudson Decker, Brendan Fenstermaker, Xavier Santiago) 50.49; 6. RC (Austin Bielas, Brege, Anthony Paull, Jacob Pomranke) 53.11.

4×200: 3. Onaway (Aluague, Brendon Brewbaker, Fenstermaker, Santiago) 1:43.68; 5. Posen (Conner Paull, Jack Romel, Chris Talaska, Josh Gardner) 1:47.80; 7. RC (Bielas, Brege, Bowden, Pomranke) 1:52.09.

4×400: 7. Posen (Jack Romel, Evan Themel, Grayson Hincka, Ethan Purol) 4:21.99; 8. Rogers City (Isaac Paull, Anthony Paull, Bowden, Pomranke) 4:26.70.

4×800: 3. Onaway (Brewbaker, Jadin Mix, Dylan Crowe, Fenstermaker) 9:45.48; 4. Posen (Conner Paull, Jack Romel, Talaska, Gardner) 10:15.55.

Shot put: 1. Anthony Paull (RC) 38’3.5”; 7. Pomranke (RC) 32’8”; 15. Purol (P) 28’11.25”; 19. Trenton McCormick (P) 26’7.5”.

Discus: 12. Purol (P) 77’9”; 13. Alex Meyer (RC) 74’7”; 18. Riddle (RC) 58’10”; 20. McCormick (P) 58’6”.

High jump: 4. Santiago (O) 5’3”.

Long jump: 1. Hayden Hentkowski (RC) 18’0.75”; 14. Anthony Paull (RC) 13’11”.