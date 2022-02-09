Eileen Frances Darga, 85, of Posen passed away February 6, 2022 at Golden Beach Manor.

She was born February 11, 1936 in Rogers City to Isador and Helen (Wisniewski) Klingshirn.

On May 21, 1955 she married Aloysius “Eli” Darga at St. Casimir Catholic Church. Eileen was a member of St. Casimir Catholic Church, its Rosary Sodality and the Posen Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary, where she served as president. She was Pulawski Township clerk for many years.

Eileen is survived by four children, Denyse (Leo) Romel, Audrey Darga (Tony), Ray Darga and Eric (April) Darga; 13 grandchildren, Melissa (Todd) Romel-Geothal, Marie Romel, Scott (Jennifer) Romel, Katherine Romel, Julie (Nate) Bovay, Renee Darga, Thomas (Darlene) Romel, Felicia (Kevin) Kociba, Dorothy Romel, Cheryl Romel, Judy (Greg) Peacock and Alex Darga; 15 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Grace, Madyson, Daniel John, Molly, Ashlynn, Landon, Rayna, Declan, Jackson, Mason, Carson, Olivia, Stella and Clyde; sisters, Marilyn Jane Klingshirn and Beverly (Mike) Kuznicki; and a son-in-law, Gene Libby.

She was preceded in death by her husban

d, Aloysius “Eli”; a daughter, Lynn Libby; and sisters, Sharon Jaracz, Janice Berant and Rose.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday where the Rosary Sodality and the VFW Auxiliary lead the rosary followed by the parish wake service. Visitation will resume today (Thursday) at St. Casimir Catholic Church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the spring next to her husband, Eli, at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Golden Beach Manor or McLaren Hospice in memory of Eileen Darga.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.