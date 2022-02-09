Leonard Jerome Dembny, 89, of Posen passed away peacefully at home February 4, 2022.

He was born in Rogers City December 14, 1932 to Jacob and Julia (Zapczynski) Dembny.

Leonard graduated from Rogers City High School in 1952. On August 8, 1953 he married Margaret Berant at St. Casimir Catholic Church. He served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in 1955. Leonard retried in 1995 as a mechanic at Stoneport. He enjoyed fishing, polka dancing and spending time with family and friends.

He is survived by five daughters, Linda Harrison of Alpena, Barb Dembny-Hill of Posen, Paula (Timothy) Durecki of Rogers City, Patricia (Lynn) Rhodes of Sweet Home, Oregon and Sharon Rouze of Black Hawk, Colorado; 15 grandchildren, Bret (Joelene) Bradford, Anthony Bradford, Dawn Allmendinger, Carrie Dembny-Reinke, John Darga, Matthew Darga, Danielle (Justin) Ruppert, Thomas (Autumn) Darga, Andrew Darga, Justin Rhodes, Jennifer Rhodes, Jessica (Fransisco) Tanoco, Erin Dembny, Eric Dembn and Kaitlynn Dembny; many great-grandchildren; and a brother, James (Eleanore) Dembny.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret “Marge”; son-in-law, John Darga; brothers

, Raymond, Edward, Louis and Alfred; and two sisters, Irene Lewandowski and Lucille Cececia.

Visitation was at the Beck Funeral Home Tuesday with rosary and parish wake service that evening. Visitation resumed Wednesday at St. Casimir Catholic Church until time of Mass with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating. Posen Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7804 accorded military honors at church immediately following Mass.

Burial will take place in the spring at St. Casimir Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the American Diabetes Association.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.