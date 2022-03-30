Kevin Jon Richard, 64, of Hawks passed away March 27, 2022 at the family farm. He was born August 24, 1957 in Rogers City to Raymond and Theresa (Burzych) Richard.

Kevin graduated from Rogers City High School in 1975. He was a dairy farmer for his entire life. For several years he owned and operated the Metz Lounge.

Kevin enjoyed bowling, darts and especially enjoyed playing pool and he was an avid hunter.

He is survived by three sisters, Karen (Alvis) Meyers of Rogers City, Linda (Richard) Haselhuhn of Hagensville and Laure (Joe) Smolinski of Metz; a sister-in-law, Brenda Richard of Alpena; nieces and nephews, Jen (Ted) Urban, Pam (Jason) Casteel, Mark (Marge) Lauzon, Chad (Kelly) Richard, Donna Richard, Amy Long, Mark Haselhuhn, Cory Haselhuhn, Adam (Kelly) Haselhuhn, Ryan (Misty) Haselhuhn, Lacey (Fred Weber) Smolinski and Selena (Josh Kania) Smolinski; 27 great-nieces and great-nephews; several great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews; and many friends including Kevin Purol, Nyle Wickersham and Donny Srebnik.

K

evin was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Theresa; and his brother, Larry.

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday from 4-8 p.m. with rosary at 6:30 p.m. following the parish wake service conducted by Sister Mary Michelz.

Visitation will resume at St. Dominic Catholic Church Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Inurnment will take place at St. Dominic Catholic Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to Kevin’s family for a charity to be selected at a later date.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.