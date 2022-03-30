Dr. Charles “Chuck” R. Rettig, 75, of Millersburg, passed away at his home unexpectedly but peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Chuck, loving husband and father of two children, was born July 28, 1946 in Rimersburg, Pennsylvania to the late Charles and Grace (Klepfer) Rettig.

Chuck had a love for medicine and helping others. He began his education in a one-room schoolhouse before his family moved to Niagara Falls, New York where he graduated from Bishop Duffy High School in 1964. He received a Bachelor of Science in pharmacy degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1969. During college he was a DJ at the OU student radio station and was the editor of the Sooner Antidote.

His educational path then took him to Cleveland, Ohio where he earned his doctorate in podiatric medicine at the Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in 1973. During medical school, Chuck was the editor of the school’s student publication Footprints and supported himself by working as a licensed pharmacist.

Dr. Rettig established the Ann Arbor Foot Clinic and was a practicing podiatrist for over 27 years. In 2000 he retired from his podiatry practice and moved to Huron Beach.

Chuck married Susan Marie Kline November 26, 1977. Together they raised two wonderful children, Matthew and Jill. Chuck greatly enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He had a variety of interests and hobbies that included golfing, amateur radio, foll

owing college football, rooting for his Oklahoma Sooners, playing with his grandchildren and watching Lake Huron.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Susan; his son Matthew Rettig and his wife Carrie, and grandson Aaron, of Ann Arbor; his daughter Jill Burket and her husband Brian, and grandchildren Brian, Kelly, Christina, Ashley and Megan, of Oak Ridge, North Carolina; his brother, Howard Rettig; and his sisters Sandra Bryant and Charlotte Horoschak. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Grace; and by his sister, Shirley McGlynn.

Per Chuck’s wishes, no services are planned at this time. A Celebration of Life will be set in the coming months.