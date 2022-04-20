Edward “Ed” Wendry

Edward "Ed" Wendry, 90, of Rogers City passed away April 13, 2022 at Medilodge in Rogers City. He was born April 23, 1931 in Detroit to Anthony and Josephine (Zielinski) Wendrychowicz. Ed is survived by his wife of 72 years, Charlotte; children, Steven of Houghton Lake, Gene (Denise) of Kentucky and Donna (Ken) Bielas of Rogers City; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dorothy Smith and Sandra Perez.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.

Arrangements are in care of the Beck Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.