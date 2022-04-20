Saturday, April 23, 2022

Presque Isle County Advance

Covering Presque Isle County since 1878

Presque Isle County Advance
Obituaries 

Janis Louise Draper

Editor

On December 22, 2021, Janis Louise Draper died suddenly of natural causes, in Rogers City. All who knew her lost a sweet and kind person.

Janis is the daughter of Betty Whiteley and the late Robert C. Draper; and stepdaughter of the late Harry Whiteley. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Draper of Minneapolis; brothers, Robert R. (Barbie) Draper of Framingham, Massachusetts and Jere (Wendy) Whiteley of Douglas; a nephew; four nieces; and two grandnieces.

le_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

A memorial service will take place Saturday, April 30, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with visiting from 1:30 p.m. through time of her memorial at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Greg and Rev. Karen Zurakowski officiating. 

Inurnment will take place in the Hoeft/Whitley Mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery. 

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.