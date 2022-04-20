Janis Louise Draper

On December 22, 2021, Janis Louise Draper died suddenly of natural causes, in Rogers City. All who knew her lost a sweet and kind person. Janis is the daughter of Betty Whiteley and the late Robert C. Draper; and stepdaughter of the late Harry Whiteley. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her sister, Barbara Draper of Minneapolis; brothers, Robert R. (Barbie) Draper of Framingham, Massachusetts and Jere (Wendy) Whiteley of Douglas; a nephew; four nieces; and two grandnieces. le_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> le_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

A memorial service will take place Saturday, April 30, at Westminster Presbyterian Church with visiting from 1:30 p.m. through time of her memorial at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Dr. Greg and Rev. Karen Zurakowski officiating.

Inurnment will take place in the Hoeft/Whitley Mausoleum at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.