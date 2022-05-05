Harlem Wizards to play in Rogers City Monday

Boosters host big time basketball team as fundraiser for sports program at RCHS

by Richard Lamb–Advance Editor

An evening of laughs, dunks, fun and basketball is planned for Monday at Rogers City High School tipping off at 7 p.m. The Harlem Wizards, a touring basketball team organized in 1962 will bring its talents to the school in a fundraising event for the Rogers City Sports Boosters Association.

The Wizards specialize in dazzling ballhandling shows, thunderous dunks and crowd-pleasing interactions with fans.

“We as the sports boosters wanted something new. We knew donkey basketball was a big hit. Sarah Talaske reached out to find these guys. It has taken us two years to get them here, with everything that has happened with rescheduling. We are excited and hoping for a big turnout,” said boosters president Amanda Karsten.

All of the students in the school system will be treated to an assembly at 10 a.m. to build excitement for the evening’s show.

“They are putting on a pep assembly and all the kids in the district will be in attendance,” said boosters treasurer Sarah Talaska.

The Wizards have three separate units that played in more than 450 communities last year raising more than $3 million for schools and nonprofit organizations. Over the years, the Wizards have performed in nearly all 50 states and many international venues. They typically play against a team of local all-stars, but have played against celebrities such as Joe DiMaggio, Bill Bradley, Franco Harris, Oscar Robertson, Phylicia Rashaad, Luke Perry, Tony Randall, John Havlicek, Elvin Hayes and Kobe Bryant among others.

The local all-star team set to try their luck against the Wizards includes Daryl Schultz, Amber Clark, Joe Brewbaker, Erik Nadolsky, Chase McLennan, Greta Grambau, Karl Grambau, Trevor Hopp, Ryleigh Talaske, Kyley LaFleche, Nick Freel, Nik Tulgestka, Matt Wilbert, Nancy Tulgestka, Matt Bredow, Brad Haske, Adam Lalonde, Carlos Eufrasio, Adam Walker, Paul Blair, Derek McLennan, John Ebby, Samantha Williams, Michael Karsten and Dillon Cook. Coach for the all-stars is Scott McLennan.

The Wizards roster is full of amazing hoop talent led by Eric “Broadway” Jones, who has played with the Wizards since 1998. He graduated from Urbana University where he made All-American. Also set to play are 5’6” guard Arnold “A-Train” Bernard, described as a streetball legend with extraordinary ballhandling skills and slam dunk artist Lloyd “Loonatik” Clinton, a Wizard since 2007.

Other members of the “Broadway” team of the Wizards are slam-dunk champion Devon “Livewire” Curry, Leon “Space Jam” Sewell, Brandon “Werm” LaCue and Jamel “The Voice” Thompson.

Some notable all-time greats have played with the Wizards over the years including Connie Hawkins, who spent two seasons with the team. Tiny Archibald, NBA all-star Ray Felix and Mario Elie are among the roster of former Wizards.

Tickets are available online at www.harlemwizards.com and, if not sold out will be available at the door for $2 more. Tickets purchased online must be printed out and presented for scanning at the event.