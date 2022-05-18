Sharon Marie Graham

Sharon Marie Graham, 69, of Rogers City passed away May 10, 2022 at MyMichigan Health Center in Alpena. She was born June 10, 1952 in Detroit to Ray and Helen Taratuta. ; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //--> ; google_ad_channel ='AdSense Default'; google_color_border = 'B0C9EB'; google_color_link = '164675'; google_color_bg = 'FFFFFF'; google_color_text = '333333'; google_color_url = '2666F5'; google_ui_features = 'rc:0'; //-->

She is survived by four children, Scott Witkowski of Rogers City, Angela (Chris Ciarkowski) Graham of Rogers City, Ashley Graham of Alanson and David (Dominique Hernandez) Graham of Rogers City; six grandchildren; stepsisters, Kathy and Lila; and stepbrothers Ken and Wayne.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org