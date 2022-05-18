Steven Edward Skudlarek

Steven Edward Skudlarek, 66, of Posen passed away May 15, 2022 at MyMichigan Health Center in Midland. He was born July 26, 1955 in Rogers City to Edward and Lucy (Styma) Skudlarek.

Steve is survived by his wife, Rita; a brother, Thomas Skudlarek of Alpena; five sisters, Pamela (Stanley) Lewandowski of Posen, Mary (Stephen) Catton of Petoskey, Doris (Paul) Ponik of Posen, Teresa (Ronald) Kowalski of Posen and Valerie (Gordon) Cordes of Hillman; many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Skudlarek of Tennessee.

A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

