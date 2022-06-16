Gerald Bruski, 58, of Tyler, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, June 6, 2022 in Tyler. He was born in Marquette May 3, 1964, the son of Alphonse and Dolores (Chojnacki).

Graduate of Grand Blanc High School in 1982, Gerald married the love of his life Anna Margaret (Bedford) at St. Casmir Catholic Church in Posen.

Gerald never met a stranger that he didn’t have a conne

ction with, he had an awesome sense of humor that made people laugh. He put others first, he would give his perspective while listening attentively. Gerald made a difference in many ways and especially how he touched the lives of friends and family, he will be dearly missed.

Mr. Bruski is survived by his wife, Anna of 38 years; three siblings, Beverly and Bill Humphrey of California, Marvin Bruski of Posen and Janice Panoff of Texas; extended Bedford family, he was more of a brother than a brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by his father, Alphonse Bruski of Posen.

Gerald requested upon death to not have a memorial service. Gerald did request prayers and peace for Anna and all of the lives he touched.