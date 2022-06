Craig E. Stevens, 61, of Davison and Onaway, died Sunday, May 29, 2022 in Grand Blanc.

Craig’s family will receive friends at the Onaway United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. until the time of his memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, June 3. A full obituary will be published next week. Arrangements are in care of the Chagnon Funeral Home.