Douglas “Doug” Dale Hampton

Douglas “Doug” Dale Hampton, 65, of Hawks passed away May 28, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan hospital in Petoskey. He was born March 19, 1957 in Detroit to Dorr and Mildred (Bokulich) Hampton. Doug is survived by his wife, Claudia; two sons, Austin of Richmond, Kentucky and Andrew of Hawks; and two brothers, Donald (Francy) of Davison and David of Hawks. ript type='text/javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'> ript type='text/javascript' src='https://pagead2.googlesyndication.com/pagead/show_ads.js'>

Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home Friday, June 3, from 4-8 p.m. where the rosary will be recited at 6:45 p.m. followed by a time of sharing memories at 7 p.m.

Memorial visitation will resume Saturday at St. Dominic Catholic Church in Metz from 9 a.m. until time of his memorial Mass at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Arthur Duchnowicz officiating.

Memorials may be given to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund in memory of Douglas Hampton.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.