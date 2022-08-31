Sherry Jeanine Enlow

Sherry Jeanine Enlow, 73, of Rogers City passed away August 22, 2022 at McLaren Northern Michigan in Petoskey. She was born August 24, 1948 in Reed City to Hercil and Jean (Frizzell) Ide. She is survived by her daughter, Monica Enlow; three siblings, Burt (Sheila) Ide, Gordon (Linda) Ide and Nancy (Dale) Durecki; and two nephews; and one niece.

Visitation was the Beck Funeral Home Wednesday, August 31, until time of her memorial with the Rev. J. Derek Riddle officiating.

Inurnment took place at Peace Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to the Cheboygan Humane Society or Peace Lutheran Church in memory of Sherry Jeanine Enlow.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org