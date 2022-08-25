Noel Allan Altman, 67, of Gaylord, passed away at home Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born January 17, 1955, in Rogers City, the son of Theodore and Charlotte (Stiger) Altman.

He graduated from Rogers City High School and married his high school sweetheart, Debra “Debbie” Brzezinski, in Rogers City June 13, 1975, at St. Ignatius Catholic Church. Noel enlisted in the United States Army, serving for two years in Heilbronn, Germany, as a pershing missile specialist. He was awarded Soldier of the Month six times, earning a trip to East Germany and crossing the Iron Curtain. He served two years at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, as a sergeant performing his duties as a pershing missile instructor, earning the Good Conduct Medal and Senior Pershing Missile Professional Certificate. After discharge from the Army, he moved to Gaylord, where he worked at Champion Products Company and Standard Products Company before working at Weyerhaeuser in Grayling for 34 years as a wood mill operator. His dedication to the profession and mill earned him the nickname “Mr. Weyerhaeuser” by his co-workers.

Noel often shared his love of farming, hunting, fishing and camping with those closest to him, whether his wife, children, friends, or, oh yes, even the absolute stranger willing to listen. He loved camping with his family and friends. You could find him manning the fire, being the grill master over his homemade grill, and not to mention telling many of his infamous stories around bonfires.

Traveling was another family occurrence, and he was notorious for not wanting to ask for directions, which led to many “Altman Adventures.” This traveling took Noel and Debbie to places like Alaska, Niagara Falls, Smokey Mountains and Germany. Albeit Uncle Sam sponsored the Germany trip!

Noel was a fierce cardplayer and would tell you if you played wrong or out of turn. He enjoyed umpiring Little League games and may be the only one to say that. He was known to give back to others as well. His participation in Big Brothers Big Sisters, as a blood donor, and a compass instructor with the Otsego County Sportsman Club was evidence.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Debbie; children, Valerie (Shawn) Disch of Fenton, Elizabeth Noelle Altman of Gaylord and Jason (Kristi) Altman of Belmont; treasured granddaughters, Addison Disch, and Grace and Ella Altman; brothers, Rodney (Bonnie) Altman of Arizona, Paul (Mary) Altman of Tennessee, Gordon (Karen) Altman of Gaylord, Douglas (Sylvia) Altman of Rogers City and Ernest (Lynette) Altman of Grand Rapids; sisters, Sharon Altman of Minnesota, Phyllis Altman of Rogers City and Sandra (Kevin) Elliott of Roscommon; and several nieces, nephe

ws and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Harlow Altman; a granddaughter, Lilian Altman; and “adopted mother,” Frau Maria Martin of Germany.

Visitation will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 9, at Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A Celebration of Life service will occur at the First United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 10, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Gaylord, Otsego County Veterans Affairs or the American Red Cross.

Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.