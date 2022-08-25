Thomas “Tom” Joseph McMahon

Thomas “Tom” Joseph McMahon went to be with the God he so faithfully served August 16, 2022 after a hard fought battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Rosalie. Tom is survived by his devoted wife, Dawn; his two loving daughters, Sarah (Rob Redman) and Erin (Jeff Tait); and two grandchildren, Anna and Kendall. Also surviving are his stepchildren, Tom Brown (Jennifer), Janis Brown, Kathryn (Robert Adams) and Jonathan Wood (Michelle); and step-grandchildren, Lauren (Harrison Leffel-Jones), Zachary, Jenifer, Desiree (Nick England), Sydney, Erin and Ella. agead/show_ads.js'> agead/show_ads.js'>

Tom founded Baraga Broadcasting Catholic Radio Station and lent his tireless energy to many charitable works through the Knights of Columbus, Onaway chapter.

In lieu of flowers, all donations are to be sent to St. Ignatius Catholic School’s Angel Fund.

The celebration of Tom’s life will be at St. Ignatius Catholic Church at 10 a.m. August 30 with a brunch to follow.

“Well done, my good and faithful servant.”