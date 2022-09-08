Beatrice “Bea” Pearl Mosher

Beatrice "Bea" Pearl Mosher, 91, of Rogers City passed away June 18, 2022 at The Brook of Gaylord. She was born February 18, 1931 in Ossineke township to Kurt and Ida (Gohl) Kreft.

Bea is survived by three children, Jack “Rick” (Carol) Mosher of Rogers City, Gary (Nancy) Mosher of Rogers and Brenda (Eddie) LeTarte of Trout Lake; eight grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will take place at St. Michael Lutheran Cemetery in Belknap Saturday, September 17 at 2 p.m.

Online condolences may be addressed through www.beckfuneralhome.org.